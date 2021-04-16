Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas has finished top of the standings in first practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver topped the timesheets with a 1:16.564, some 0.041s ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton in second place. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished in a close third behind, 0.058s back from Bottas’s benchmark.

There was drama at the 20-minute mark as Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spun his RB16B after picking up a puncture due to contact with Esteban Ocon’s Alpine at the Villeneuve chicane. The cars stopped out on track causing a red flag and had to be craned off the circuit. Both drivers were called to the stewards and, following a hearing, no further action was deemed necessary.

The session was restarted with just 12 minutes of free practice to go – however, the session was further truncated due to Nikita Mazepin striking the wall and bringing out the red flags again. The Russian driver seemed to lose control on the exit of Rivazza, enduring his second spin of the morning.

Charles Leclerc was the best of the rest bagging himself an impressive fourth place for Ferrari ahead of an equally notable fifth for Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Tauri – the Frenchman will be looking to make good on his good showing at the Imola circuit last season.

Carlos Sainz was up in sixth in the sister Ferrari, ahead of previous race winner Fernando Alonso in the Alpine car.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll finished in eighth ahead of Nicholas Latifi’s Williams car in an eyebrow raising ninth place. Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten in his McLaren.

George Russell put his Williams in 11th ahead of former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen in the Alfa Romeo. Lando Norris was in 13th, with Sebastian Vettel 14th in the sister Aston Martin.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished down in 15th for the first practice session of his home Grand Prix, with Perez and Ocon behind. Nikita Mazepin finished in 18th place ahead of fellow rookie teammate Mick Schumacher in the Haas.

Yuki Tsunoda finished at the back having had an off at Tamburello earlier in the session.

Click here to view the results from free practice 1