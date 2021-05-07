Spanish Grand Prix – Valtteri Bottas has topped the timesheets for Mercedes in opening practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

His time of 1:18.504 was just 0.033s off title contender Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. Teammate Lewis Hamilton finished down in fourth position 0.123s off the benchmark.

The session was stopped briefly as Nikita Mazepin in the Haas had an off, and the red flags were brought out to deal with Alfa Romeo test driver Robert Kubica, deputising for Kimi Raikkonen, who beached his car at the new turn 10.

The track was bathed in sunshine meaning the teams have got some good hot weather practice in ahead of the race, predicted to have similar conditions, and the drivers made the most of running.

McLaren’s Lando Norris continues his strong form by setting the fourth fastest time of the morning just half a second down on the fastest time. Closely behind were the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz; the latter getting in the way of Bottas on a fast lap.

Pierre Gasly showed pace in the Alpha Tauri who finished in seventh, whilst Sebasitan Vettel set a competitive eighth. The British team were analysing some new parts on their car this weekend in an effort to find some form and claw back performance to the front.

Sergio Perez had a quiet afternoon down in ninth place and eight tenths off his teammates’ time. The Mexican will be looking to improve and find some performance in his Red Bull in the afternoon. Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten in his Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda was down in 11th place, half a second off his teammates best time. Esteban Ocon was the best of the Alpines in 12th, whilst teammate Fernando Alonso was down in 15th place.

Antonio Giovinazzi set the 13th fastest time in his Alfa Romeo whilst Daniel Ricciardo was down in 14th place – the Australian still struggling to find his feet in his McLaren.

Williams Nicholas Latifi finished in 16th place ahead of temporary teammate Roy Nissany in 17th. The Israeli driver was standing in for George Russell for the morning session.

Mick Schumacher finished down in 18th for Haas, with Kubica and Mazepin rounding out the field.