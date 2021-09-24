Russian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Sochi.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – 1:34.427
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.211
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.227
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.690
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.354
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.367
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.384
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.532
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.761
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.798
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.809
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.095
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.368
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.450
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.525
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.367
- George Russell Williams Racing +3.586
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.728
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.159
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.550
