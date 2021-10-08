Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.178 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.425 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.476 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.664 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.682 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.731 Lando Norris McLaren +1.169 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.204 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.205 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.281 George Russell Williams Racing +1.507 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.572 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.632 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.635 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.685 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.755 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.183 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.246 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.458 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.841

Click here to view the Free Practice One report