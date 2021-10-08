Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race the Istanbul Park.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.178
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.425
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.476
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.664
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.682
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.731
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.169
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.204
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.205
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.281
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.507
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.572
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.632
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.635
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.685
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.755
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.183
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.246
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.458
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.841
