British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:27.422
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.474
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.582
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.707
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.799
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.097
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.137
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.153
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +1.170
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.446
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.487
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.568
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.669
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.110
- Romain Grosjean Haas +2.154
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.477
- George Russell Williams +2.503
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.553
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +3.281
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari DNS
