Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Click here to read our complete report from First Practice (FP1) – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.003
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.086
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.527
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.964
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.197
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.235
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.401
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.432
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.520
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.612
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.672
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.710
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.724
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.887
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.966
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +2.289
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.422
- George Russell Williams +2.571
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +3.147
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri No time
