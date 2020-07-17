Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Click here to read our complete report from First Practice (FP1) – 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.003 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.086 Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.527 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.964 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.197 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.235 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.401 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.432 Lando Norris McLaren +1.520 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.612 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.672 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.710 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.724 Romain Grosjean Haas +1.887 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.966 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +2.289 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.422 George Russell Williams +2.571 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +3.147 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri No time

