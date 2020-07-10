Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Click here to read our complete report from First Practice (FP1) – 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:04.867
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.096
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.222
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.253
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.529
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.616
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.735
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.831
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.902
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.903
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +0.948
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.970
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.007
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.041
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.574
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.579
- Jack Aitken Williams +1.901
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.930
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +4.731
- Kevin Magnussen Haas No time
Click here to read our complete report from First Practice (FP1) – 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!