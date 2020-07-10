Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Click here to read our complete report from First Practice (FP1) – 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:04.867 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.096 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.222 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.253 Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.529 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.616 Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.735 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.831 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.902 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.903 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +0.948 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.970 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.007 Lando Norris McLaren +1.041 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.574 Romain Grosjean Haas +1.579 Jack Aitken Williams +1.901 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.930 Nicholas Latifi Williams +4.731 Kevin Magnussen Haas No time

