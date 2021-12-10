Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship decider at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:25.009
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.196
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 0.346
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.354
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.369
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.616
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.813
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.837
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.877
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.998
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.016
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.114
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.180
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.400
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.599
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.667
- Jack Aitken Williams Racing +2.472
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.478
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.689
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.296
Click here for the session report.