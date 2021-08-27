Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
1. Valtteri Bottas, MERCEDES 1:45.199
2. Max Verstappen, RED BULL RACING +0.164s
3. Pierre Gasly, ALPHATAURI +0.500s
4. Charles Leclerc, FERRARI +0.619s
5. Carlos Sainz, FERRARI 1:45.935 +0.736s
6. Sergio Perez, RED BULL RACING +0.928s
7. Sebastian Vettel, ASTON MARTIN +0.978s
8. Lando Norris, MCLAREN +1.137s
9. Esteban Ocon, ALPINE +1.298s
10. Fernando Alonso, ALPINE +1.413s
11. Lance Stroll, ASTON MARTIN +1.450s
12. Daniel Ricciardo, MCLAREN +1.484s
13. Antonio Giovinazzi, ALFA ROMEO RACING +1.556s
14. George Russell, WILLIAMS +1.573s
15. Yuki Tsunoda, ALPHATAURI +1.729s
16. Nicholas Latifi, WILLIAMS +1.902s
17. Kimi Räikkönen, ALFA ROMEO RACING +2.926s
18. Lewis Hamilton, MERCEDES +3.025s
19. Nikita Mazepin, HAAS +3.506s
20. Mick Schumacher, HAAS +3.860s
