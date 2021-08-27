Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Results (Classification):

1. Valtteri Bottas, MERCEDES 1:45.199

2. Max Verstappen, RED BULL RACING +0.164s

3. Pierre Gasly, ALPHATAURI +0.500s

4. Charles Leclerc, FERRARI +0.619s

5. Carlos Sainz, FERRARI 1:45.935 +0.736s

6. Sergio Perez, RED BULL RACING +0.928s

7. Sebastian Vettel, ASTON MARTIN +0.978s

8. Lando Norris, MCLAREN +1.137s

9. Esteban Ocon, ALPINE +1.298s

10. Fernando Alonso, ALPINE +1.413s

11. Lance Stroll, ASTON MARTIN +1.450s

12. Daniel Ricciardo, MCLAREN +1.484s

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, ALFA ROMEO RACING +1.556s

14. George Russell, WILLIAMS +1.573s

15. Yuki Tsunoda, ALPHATAURI +1.729s

16. Nicholas Latifi, WILLIAMS +1.902s

17. Kimi Räikkönen, ALFA ROMEO RACING +2.926s

18. Lewis Hamilton, MERCEDES +3.025s

19. Nikita Mazepin, HAAS +3.506s

20. Mick Schumacher, HAAS +3.860s

