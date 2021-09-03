Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 1:11.500
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.097
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.101
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.123
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.238
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.658
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.731
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.859
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.931
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.015
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.179
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.407
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.553
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.581
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.681
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.828
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.016
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.347
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +4.484
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri NC
