Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Imola Circuit in Italy.

Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:16.564 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.041 s Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.058 s Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.232 s Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.324 s Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.324 s Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.893 s Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.925 s Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.175 s Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.205 s George Russell Williams +1.302 s Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.319 s Lando Norris McLaren +1.371 s Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.420 s Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.494 s Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.664 s Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.796 s Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.259 s Mick Schumacher Haas +2.916 s Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +3.217 s