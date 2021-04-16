Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Imola Circuit in Italy.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:16.564
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.041s
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.058s
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.232s
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.324s
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.324s
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.893s
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.925s
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.175s
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.205s
- George Russell Williams +1.302s
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.319s
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.371s
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.420s
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.494s
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.664s
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.796s
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.259s
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.916s