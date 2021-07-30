Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:17.555
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.061
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.167
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.560
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.626
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.830
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.836
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.911
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.094
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.200
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.210
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.215
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.434
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.710
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.169
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.269
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.828
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +3.084
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.437
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +4.334
