Portuguese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Portimao circuit in Portugal.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:19.648
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.025s
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.198s
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.236s
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.319s
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.796s
- George Russell Williams +0.881s
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.987s
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.032s
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.152s
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.246s
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.347s
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.655s
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.733s
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.757s
- Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo +2.158s
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.291s
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.645s
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.576s