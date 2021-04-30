Portuguese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

Results (Classification):

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:19.648 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.025s Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.198s Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.236s Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.319s Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.796s George Russell Williams +0.881s Lando Norris McLaren +0.987s Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.032s Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.152s Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.246s Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.347s Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +1.442s Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.655s Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.733s Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.757s Callum Ilott Alfa Romeo +2.158s Mick Schumacher Haas +2.291s Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.645s Nikita Mazepin Haas +4.576s