Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from first practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:23.723 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.437 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.471 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0786 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.925 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.990 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.067 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.192 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.249 Lando Norris McLaren +1.492 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.568 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.605 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.965 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.034 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.105 George Russell Williams Racing +2.148 Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.182 Mick Schumacher Haas +2.976 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.989 Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.777

