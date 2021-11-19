Qatar Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from first practice for this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Losail International Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:23.723
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.437
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.471
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0786
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.925
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.990
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.067
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.192
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.249
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.492
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.568
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.605
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.965
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +2.034
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.105
- George Russell Williams Racing +2.148
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.182
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.976
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.989
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.777
