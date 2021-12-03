Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 1:29.786
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.056
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.223
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.477
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.532
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.778
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.814
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.822
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.056
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.100
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.174
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.237
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.243
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.258
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.313
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.510
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.557
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.739
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.035
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.678
