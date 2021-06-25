Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session of the 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:05.910
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.256
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.422
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.476
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.487
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.609
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.641
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.674
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.704
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.719
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.720
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.759
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.786
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.798
- George Russell Williams Racing +0.938
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.951
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.270
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.563
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.913
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.171
