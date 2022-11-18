Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from first practice for the 2022 F1 World Championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:25.633
- George Russell Mercedes +0.220
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.255
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.334
- Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +0.568
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.635
- Robert Schwartzman Scuderia Ferrari +0.796
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.986
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.022
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.207
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.212
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.258
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.358
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +1.431
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.465
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.509
- Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +1.571
- Pato O’Ward McLaren +1.717
- Jack Doohan Alpine +1.851
- Felipe Drugovitch Aston Martin +2.039
Hamilton leads Russell and Leclerc in Abu Dhabi FP1