Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from free practice one ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Melbourne.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:19.806
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.571
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.593
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.820
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.072
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.198
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.221
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.349
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.423
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.441
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.483
- George Russell Mercedes +1.651
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.855
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.895
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.015
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.063
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.948
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.380
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +4.118
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.543
Click here to read the session report.