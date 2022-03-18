Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s opening round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri -1:34.193
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.364
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.418
- George Russell Mercedes +0.436
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.549
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.621
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.750
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.807
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.835
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.857
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.860
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.958
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.451
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +1.622
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.730
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.111
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.209
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.343
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.611
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC
