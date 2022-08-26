Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:46.538
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.069
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.217
- George Russell Mercedes +0.858
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.899
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.297
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.543
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.772
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.882
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.936
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.947
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.134
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.932
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +3.126
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.275
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.777
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.444
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.721
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +5.527
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC
