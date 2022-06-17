Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP1 ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:15.158
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +.246
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.373
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.461
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.508
- George Russell Mercedes +0.664
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.719
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.719
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.883
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.925
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.007
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.053
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.150
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.164
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.263
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.268
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.994
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.065
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.083
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.397
