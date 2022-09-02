Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:12.455
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.240
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.390
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.474
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.622
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.672
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.961
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.178
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.508
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.608
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.708
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.802
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.950
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.019
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.045
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.079
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.175
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.240
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +2.259
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.667
