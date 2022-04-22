Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP1 ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Imola.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:29.402
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.877
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.465
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.037
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.586
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +3.610
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +3.758
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.963
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +4.209
- George Russell Mercedes +4.860
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +5.213
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +5.702
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +6.018
- Lando Norris McLaren +6.100
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +6.223
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +6.631
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +7.059
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.062
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +8.048
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +10.296
