French Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Paul Ricard.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:33.930
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.091
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.338
- George Russell Mercedes +0.951
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.049
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.244
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.302
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.484
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes +1.496
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.730
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.746
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.880
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.898
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.921
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.945
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.090
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.092
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.174
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +2.402
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.113