Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:22.410
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.077
- George Russell Mercedes +0.279
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.421
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.430
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.665
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.689
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.850
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.984
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.101
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.119
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.160
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.230
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.251
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.278
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.446
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.596
- Antonio Giovinazzi Haas +1.907
- Nyck de Vries Aston Martin +2.321
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.531