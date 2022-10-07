Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from a wet first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- Fernando Alonso Alpine -1:42.248
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.315
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.386
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.774
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.010
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.114
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.513
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.641
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.721
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.986
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.181
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.238
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.310
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.322
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.543
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.630
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.176
- George Russell Mercedes +3.855
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.944
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +5.842