Monaco Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from FP1 ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the streets of Monaco.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:16.183
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.039
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.070
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.181
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.525
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.552
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.626
- George Russell Mercedes +0.680
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.856
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.968
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.005
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.008
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.218
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.275
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.579
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.784
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.886
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.183
- Mick Schumacher Haas +4.105
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC