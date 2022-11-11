Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from first practice ahead of qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race at Interlagos.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:11.853
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.004
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.008
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.186
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.187
- George Russell Mercedes +0.202
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.304
- Mick Schumacher Haas +0.461
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.613
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.614
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.701
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +0.780
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.852
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.906
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.102
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.144
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.166
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.262
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.494
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.506
Perez just ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen in FP1 ahead of qualifying