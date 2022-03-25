Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race from Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:30.772
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.116
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.312
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.367
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.545
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.733
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.791
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.254
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.592
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.609
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.734
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.810
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.822
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.836
- George Russell Mercedes +2.067
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +2.262
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +2.315
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.757
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.657
- Kevin Magnussen Haas NC
