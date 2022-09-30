Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice ahead of the 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:43.033
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.084
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.402
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.806
- George Russell Mercedes +1.033
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.105
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.703
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.188
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.225
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.303
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.321
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.691
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.692
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.995
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.048
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +3.086
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 3.375
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.568
- Lando Norris McLaren +3.647
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +4.059