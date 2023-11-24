Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:26.072
- Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +0.288
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.361
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.381
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.559
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.593
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.604
- Robert Shwartzman Scuderia Ferrari +0.631
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.648
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.653
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +0.670
- Frederik Vesti Mercedes +0.743
- Jack Doohan Alpine +0.793
- Theo Porchaire Alfa Romeo +1.021
- Patricio O’Ward McLaren +1.042
- Jake Dennis Red Bull Racing +1.136
- Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +1.172
- Zak O’Sullivan Williams Racing +1.388
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.390
- Oliver Bearman Haas +1.497