Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Melbourne.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:18.790
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.433
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.503
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.527
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.588
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.715
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.746
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.856
- George Russell Mercedes +0.909
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.976
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.976
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.987
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.016
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.143
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.284
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.385
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.609
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.629
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.779
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.357
Verstappen on top in incident-filled FP1