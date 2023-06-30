Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the only practice session of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:05.742
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.241
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.270
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.509
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.520
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.598
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.755
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.914
- George Russell Mercedes +0.954
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.038
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.052
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.067
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.104
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.105
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.243
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.275
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.276
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.460
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.545
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.626
Verstappen fastest ahead of Austrian qualifying