Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship opener in Bahrain.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 1:32.758
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.438
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.617
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.407
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.499
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.540
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.644
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.817
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.931
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +2.159
- George Russell Mercedes +2.208
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.239
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.257
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.285
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.347
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +2.644
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.697
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +2.991
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +3.260
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +3.314
Perez ahead of Alonso in the first practice of 2023