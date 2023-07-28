Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the only practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -2:03.207
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.585
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.277
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +4.941
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +5.033
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +5.187
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +5.860
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +6.022
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +6.112
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +6.835
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +7.076
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.092
- George Russell Mercedes +7.268
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +8.878
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +10.795
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing No time
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time
- Pierre Gasly Alpine No time
- Esteban Ocon Alpine No time
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing No time
