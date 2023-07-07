British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Silverstone.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:28.600
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.448
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.489
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.668
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.680
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.719
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.757
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.841
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.871
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.058
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.091
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.168
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.228
- George Russell Mercedes +1.274
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.490
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.492
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.524
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.721
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.785
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.991
Verstappen fastest in FP1 as Albon puts Williams into P3