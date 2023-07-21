Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session for this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- George Russell Mercedes -1:38.795
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.359
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.218
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.482
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.892
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.237
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +2.347
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.568
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +2.621
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +3.911
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.111
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +6.780
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +8.612
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri No time
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari No time
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing No time
- Esteban Ocon Alpine No time
- Pierre Gasly Alpine No time
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing No time
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes No time
Russell beats Piastri in wet FP1