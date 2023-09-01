Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the opening practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:22.657
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.046
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.177
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.309
- George Russell Mercedes +0.532
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.557
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.584
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.612
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.614
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.787
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.789
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.004
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.176
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.274
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.295
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.410
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.433
- Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin +1.483
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.560
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.575
