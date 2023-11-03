Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the only practice session ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at Interlagos.
Results (Classification):
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:11.732
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.108
- George Russell Mercedes +0.133
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.196
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.312
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.404
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.452
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.749
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +0.847
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.860
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.883
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.906
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.982
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1.046
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.047
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.061
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.280
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.324
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.897
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.106
