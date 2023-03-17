Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2023 F1 World Championship race in Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:29.617
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.483
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.698
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.960
- George Russell Mercedes +1.154
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.170
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.307
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.332
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.413
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.493
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.501
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.564
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.833
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.874
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.935
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.949
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +2.305
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.353
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.369
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.532