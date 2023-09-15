Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete result from the first practice session of the weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari -1:33.350
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.078
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.126
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.172
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.190
- George Russell Mercedes +0.345
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.375
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.624
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.692
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.716
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.218
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.289
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.307
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.452
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.537
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1.544
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.635
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.106
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.124
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +2.428