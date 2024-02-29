Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice session for this Saturday’s opening round of the 2024 F1 World Championship.
Results (Classification):
- Daniel Ricciardo RB -1:32.869
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.032
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.0244
- Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.314
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.324
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.369
- George Russell Mercedes +0.382
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.399
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.433
- Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber +0.485
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.516
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.544
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.714
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.999
- Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.054
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.344
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.938
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.275
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.608
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +5.069
