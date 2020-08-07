70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the first practice (FP1) session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:26.166
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.138
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.727
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.776
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.896
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.114
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.332
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.373
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.487
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.535
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.541
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.680
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.742
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.972
- George Russell Williams +2.004
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.060
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +2.345
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +2.489
- Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo +2.794
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.153
