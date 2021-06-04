Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has gone fastest in first practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Dutchman set a time of 1:43.184 which was less than half a tenth faster than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in second place. Teammate Carlos Sainz finished in third, 0.337s off the benchmark.

After a break last season which saw the Azerbaijan GP cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the teams were eager to get on track and get some laps in.

The windy conditions caused a headaches for a few of the drivers with Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, and Yuki Tsunoda all locking up and having to take to the escape roads.

Sergio Perez starts his weekend well and finished in fourth, just under half a second slower than his Red Bull teammate.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo finished up in fifth and was the fastest man on the circuit at one point. This will be a boon of the Australian who has struggled so far this season in his MCL35M. His time was half a second slower than Verstappen, and 0.3s faster than his teammate Lando Norris down in eighth.

Pierre Gasly, who had an off earlier in the session, put his Alpha Tauri into sixth place and just half a second off sister team Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes was seventh with a time that was 0.7s off the leader. The Briton locked up at Turn 16 and went straight on into the escape road; he was able to recover.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso finished in ninth but 1.5s off the leading time, whilst Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas finished in tenth with a time that was 1.7s off Verstappens best.

Click here to view the complete results from Free Practice One