Mercedes bagged another one-two in second practice ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix whilst Red Bull’s Max Verstappen stopped out on track.

The Dutchman ground to a halt just 10 minutes into the second session of the day saying, “something broke”. The Virtual Safety Car was brought out to deal with the stricken RB16B with Verstappen ending the session in 14th.

Valtteri Bottas set a new benchmark with a 1:15.511 which was just 0.010s faster than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Continuing his impressive form was Pierre Gasly who finished in third, just 0.078s off the pace in the Alpha Tauri.

The Ferrari’s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished in fourth and fifth before the Frenchman crashed out in the final corner. The red flags were brought out to deal with the Ferrari which ended the session three minutes early.

Sergio Perez, who had some ground to make up after a clash with Esteban Ocon managed to get his Red Bull up into sixth place. Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda finished just 0.008s off the Red Bull in seventh – the Japanese driver needing a new battery and control electronics.

Lando Norris put his McLaren in eighth with Antonio Giovinazzi in ninth for Alfa Romeo. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll rounded out the top ten.

Ocon finished in 11th with his Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso in 13th. The French marque spending much of practice analysing a raft of new developments.

Nicolas Latifi continued to impress putting his Williams in 12th place, whilst his teammate George Russell was down in 16th on a hard tyre run.

Kimi Raikkonen was down in 17th, whilst McLaren’s Daneil Ricciardo was 18th – the Australian had a flying laptime deleted for running wide at Turn 9.

The two Haas drivers of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin finished down in 19th and 20th, the Russian complaining that his car felt “absolutely on ice”.

