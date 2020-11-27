Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second practice session at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.971
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.347
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.365
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +0.432
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.491
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.580
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.870
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.900
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +0.929
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.043
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.114
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.139
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.300
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.436
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.656
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.878
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.957
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.002
- Romain Grosjean Haas +2.148
- George Russell Williams +2.665