Spanish Grand Prix – The pendulum has swung towards Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes driver has stopped the timesheets for second practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas originally set the faster time of the duo on the medium tyres with a 1:18.309, but was pipped by Hamilton with a 1:18.170 ensuring the Silver Arrows locked out the front row.

The circuit was rubbering in nicely as Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari in a surprise third place, just 0.165s off the benchmark. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari left a bit of bodywork on the track riding the kerbs – the Spaniard finished down in eighth place and four tenths off his teammate.

Max Verstappen was on a charge and looked to give the Mercedes team some headaches; however a mistake on his soft tyre run meant that his ran wide at the new turn 10 and ended up ninth in the standings. The championship contender had been just a tenth down on his rival before having to back off because of his error in his Red Bull.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had another quiet session and was down in tenth place – the finishing places not representative of their pace.

Alpine shone in under the Spanish sun with Esteban Ocon up in fourth, just three tenths off Bottas’ best, and local hero Fernando Alonso in fifth. The French marque is looking strong here this weekend with the mid-field battle intensifying race by race.

The Alpha Tauri pair came next with Pierre Gasly in sixth and Yuki Tsunoda in seventh, the latter running into a bit of trouble running over the sausage kerbs.

Sebastian Vettel was up in 11th place, the Aston Martin team analysing some new aerodynamic parts on their car and just seventh tenths off the benchmark. Meanwhie, Lance Stroll was down in 14th place, two tenths off his teammates’ time.

McLaren looked to struggle in the afternoon with Lando Norris, who was up in fourth on the morning session, down in 12th. Meanwhile teammate Daniel Ricciardo set the 15th fastest time, a second off the pace.

Antonio Giovinazzi set a solid time in his Alfa Romeo in 13th place, whilst teammate Kimi Raikkonen had some catching up to do having donated his car to Robert Kubica in the morning session. The World Champion finished in 16th place.

George Russell was back in the cockpit for Williams who ran Roy Nissany in the morning session – the Brit set the 17th fastest time ahead of his teammate Nicholas Latifi. Whilst the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin rounded out the field.