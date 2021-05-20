Monaco Grand Prix – Home hero Charles Leclerc has set the fastest time in second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz.

The Monegasque overcame a disappointing first practice session having to sit out most of it due to a gearbox failure. The 23-year-old set a time of 1:11.684 which was just one tenth ahead of his teammate Sainz. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished in third 0.390s behind with Championship contender Max Verstappen fourth in his Red Bull, just 0.007s further back.

The red flags were brought out inhibiting the driver’s race simulations as Haas driver Mick Schumacher lost it at Turn 3 and clipped the wall, damaging his right rear. He was unable to return to the pits and parked it at the escape road. The session was unable to resume and ended under the red flags.

Hamilton and Verstappen initially topped the session and set the exact same time of a 1:13.499. The times kept toing and froing between the two drivers until Hamilton went faster than Verstappen.

When the drivers went onto their soft tyre runs, it was Ferrari who looked quick with Sainz setting a 1:11.796, but that was bested by his teammate who went a tenth quicker.

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas was in fifth with McLaren’s Lando Norris in sixth place, seven tenths off the benchmark.

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly set the seventh fastest time, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda having to retire to the pits early on in the session for clipping the wall and sustaining damage.

Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull was unable to make good on his performance earlier on in the morning and finished down in eighth place, a second off the fastest time.

Antonio Giovainzzi set an impressive ninth fastest time in his Alfa Romeo with Sebastian Vettel rounding out the top ten in Aston Martin.

