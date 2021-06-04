Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has topped the standings at second free practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican set a time of 1:42.115 which was a tenth faster than his teammate Max Verstappen; both times set on the soft compound tyres. Meanwhile, reigning Champions Mercedes had a difficult session. Championship contender Lewis Hamilton could only put his Mercedes in 11th with teammate Valtteri Bottas well down the order in 16th place.

Ferrari put any concerns of their pace to rest as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished in third and fourth respectively. The Scuderia split their tyre options with Sainz using the soft and Leclerc on the harder medium compound tyres.

Earlier in the session, Leclerc locked up going into Turn 16 and went into the barriers; he damaged his front wing and needed to come back to the pits for repairs. The Monegasque driver was able to resume his session for the rest of the afternoon.

The red flags were brought out for Williams’ Nicholas Latifi whose car ground to a halt on track – the Canadian did have a new power unit for this weekend so will be hopeful that he can recover some running.

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly continued his strong weekend and set the fifth fastest time just 0.4s off Perez’s fastest time. Fernando Alonso was in fifth and just a further tenth back in the Alpine.

Antonio Giovinazzi will be looking to build on his points finish at Monaco last race and finished in seventh place for Alfa Romeo. His time was 0.8s off the benchmark.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was eighth, just under a second off Perez’s time, whilst Esteban Ocon continued a strong weekend for Alpine by finishing ninth. Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten.

