Russian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the second free practice ahead of this weekend’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at Sochi.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – 1:33.593
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.044
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.252
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.561
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.809
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.028
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.085
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.169
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.244
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +1.332
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.345
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.459
- George Russell Williams Racing +1.501
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.585
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.741
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1.818
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.037
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.361
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2.506
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.637
